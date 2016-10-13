Senate ratifies partnership agr't between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Senate of the Kazakh Parliament has passed the Law "On ratification of the Agreement on strategic partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tajikistan" at the plenary session on Thursday.

"The aim of the agreement is to cement bilateral ties and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. The document makes provisions for Kazakhstan and Tajikistan to improve political dialogue at the highest and high levels and coordinate stance on the issues of bilateral relations and pressing international problems, counterterrorism and extremism. As per the agreement, the sides confirm their commitment not to use force against each other and not to enter into agreements with the third parties that could harm sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the other party," said Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdy introducing the draft law.



In his words, within the framework of the agreement the sides will also expand cooperation in military and technical, commercial and economic, cultural and humanitarian, civil defense and energy spheres.



The agreement was inked by the presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan in Dushanbe on September 14, 2015.



The vice minister noted that the two countries successfully interact within the framework of such integration associations as the CSTO and the SCO. The countries also share common stance on the international agenda and support each other in various international initiatives. For instance, Dushanbe supported Kazakhstan's bid as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 and Astana's candidature to host the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.



It was noted that two-way trade has recently dropped by 17%, however, Kazakhstan remains one of the largest economic partners of Tajikistan.



Kazakhstan allots 50 educational grants for Tajik students annually.