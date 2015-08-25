Senate’s deputy Yergaliyev makes working trip to Kokshetau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Jabal Yergaliyev got acquainted with the socio-economic situation of Kokshetau town, Akmola region.

According to the press service of the Senate, Mayor of the town Yermek Marzhikpayev has reported to the senator on the situation in the regional center Senator has visited a limited liability partnership "Akmola Bidai". Its head, Abdul Khalil Najibullah - a native of Afghanistan, expressed his gratitude to President Nazarbayev. Mr. Yergaliyev made a visit to "NovoPek" enterprise and visited a new medical center "Avicenna". During his trip to the region the senator took part in the 38th session of Zerenda district Maslikhat. Governor of the area Askar Muratuly reported that within H2 2015 the industrial production index reached 124.4%, factory output - KZT 22.14 billion. The area performed industrial products worth KZT 6049,9 million. Particular attention is paid to the development of social sphere, unemployment, affordable housing, as well as drinking water supply. Speaking at the session Mr. Yergaliyev noted the historical significance of the President's address "Nurly Zhol - The path to the future". "Today the world is facing a new challenge - the global financial crisis. Nursultan Nazarbayev constantly reminds us to be prepared for such crises. Kazakhstan has worked out certain programs for further dynamic development. One of the most important is "100 specific steps to implement the five institutional reforms"," said the Senator.