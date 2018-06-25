Senate Speaker bestows awards on media representatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conferred rewards on journalists in advance of the professional holiday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear journalists. Our country is at a critical stage of its development amid a very complicated geopolitical situation. (...) As a responsible authoritative member of the international community, Kazakhstan demonstrates appropriate adherence to principles, defending its own national interests. The Head of State, who enjoys the absolute trust of the people and a great authority abroad, consistently protects the national interests of Kazakhstan in the international arena. The leadership and status of Nursultan Nazarbayev are a credible guarantee of the stability of the political system of our country," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the awarding ceremony.



He also extended greetings on the upcoming professional holiday, Day of Communication and Media Workers, to the journalists who actively cover the Parliament's lawmaking activities.

"Your work contributes to the successful implementation of socio-political, economic reforms, improvement of legal culture of the population. Once again I extend my greetings to you on the holiday. I wish new achievements to all of you!" Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

He presented the Certificates of Appreciation of the Kazakh Senate to Chairman of the Management Board of Yegemen Qazaqstan government-owned newspaper Darkhan Kydyrali, General Director of Kazinform International News Agency Askar Umarov, Chief Director of Nur Media holding company Zhanai Omarov, Director of Astana TV Channel Lyazzat Tanysbai, Director of Atameken Business Channel Kanat Sakhariyanov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Khabar Agency Alan Azhibayev, Editor-in-Chief of Aikyn government-owned newspaper Nurtore Zhussip, etc.

In addition, Editor-in-Chief of Ana Tіlі national newspaper Samat Ibraim, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Editor-in-Chief of Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper Aibyn Shagalakov, Editor-in-Chief of Astana Aqshamy Yerkin Kydyr, Adviser to the General Director of Kazinform International News Agency Kalamkas Abuova were honored at the awarding ceremony.

