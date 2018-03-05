Senate Speaker calls 5 initiatives a special milestone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also commented on the President's Five Social Initiatives voiced today in the joint sitting of the Kazakh Parliament Houses, Kazinform reports.

"The address of the President regarding five social initiatives is a special historical milestone in formation of Kazakhstan's statehood. The address totally answers the people's hopes," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

As earlier reported, today President Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the people of Kazakhstan with the message "Five Social Initiatives" which aim at a new mortgage program with 7% interest rate for 25 years, reduction of tax to 1% for low paid workers, development of gas supply network in Astana, construction of student hostels, increase of educational grants and teachers' salary and pay raise.