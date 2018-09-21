Senate Speaker calls for using social media to clarify laws

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for a wide use of popular social networks to clarify laws, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As for the awareness-raising work on the laws. Opening the third session of the Parliament of the sixth convocation, the Head of State underlined this aspect of our activity. In our opinion, it requires a fundamentally new approach. The government authorities should take a more active, creative stance, making wider use of digital technologies, popular social networks," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told today's Government Hour.

The Senate Speaker added that it is also necessary to demonstrate videos and, ensuring mass media coverage, to hold press conferences, discussions, and debates on topical issues.



"This should become an integral part of the lawmaking process. Prior to any legal changes, the authorized bodies should exert efforts to raise the awareness of the population, the business community, and the government agencies at the local level," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.