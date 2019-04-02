Senate Speaker, China's Ambassador had talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva has received Ambassador of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao, the Senate's press service reports.

Addressing those gathered, the Speaker noted the important significance of comprehensive strategic partnership with China.



Kazakhstan intends to further continue practical realization of agreements achieved by Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of China Xi Jinping based on high-level friendship, good neighborliness and mutual understanding. Kazakhstan confirms its adherence to the course for strengthening all-round strategic partnership," Nazarbayeva noted.



In his turn, the Ambassador conveyed Dariga Nazarbayeva congratulations on behalf of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu on election as the Senate Speaker wishing her successful tenure.



The Ambassador informed of the preparations for the forthcoming visit of First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Beijing to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.