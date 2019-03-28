Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva condoles with Mi-8 helicopter crash victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairperson of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva expressed her condolences to the families and relatives of the crew members and servicemen killed in Mi-8 helicopter crash in Kyzylorda region, the press service of the Senate says.

"The memory of the servicemen who honorably performed their military duties for the name of peace and security will always dwell with us," the telegram reads.

It should be reminded that the Mi-8 helicopter belonging to the Ministry of Defense crashed down on March 27 in Kyzylorda region. According to the Ministry's press service, 13 servicemen were onboard. None of them survived.