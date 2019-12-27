Senate Speaker extends condolences over Almaty plane crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the Almaty plane crash on behalf of MPs, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber’s press service.

According to the press service, MPs were shocked by the news of the Bek Air plane crash in Almaty region.

«I would like to take this opportunity to offer the deepest condolences and words of support to the families and loved ones of the victims. Your pain and suffering have awoken an echo in our hearts. I wish all those injured the speediest recovery,» Nazarbayeva’s message reads.