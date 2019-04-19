Senate Speaker had several meetings in St. Petersburg

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Chairperson of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva has had a number of bilateral meetings in Saint Petersburg on the sidelines of the IPA CIS session.

At a meeting with Chairman of Azerbaijan's Milli Mejlis Oktay Asadov, Dariga Nazarbayeva noted the importance of ratification of the Caspian Convention which, in her opinion, would give a strong impetus to further development of the political and economic cooperation among the Caspian-littoral states and would strengthen stability and security in the Caspian region. The sides stated common approaches to the issues discussed and spoke for continuation of cooperation in all spheres of interaction.











The meeting with Dastanbek Djumabekov, the Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Jogorku Kenesh, discussed the issues of near-border cooperation , development of trade-economic interaction and tourism. The Speaker of the Kazakh Senate noted that the ‘Central Asian Shengen' would let expand the region's tourism potential. The sides spoke for further activation of the bilateral relations.













At a meeting with President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Dariga Nazarbayeva proposed to establish an inter-governmental commission for expanding the trade and economic partnership. The sides pointed out the importance of more active use of the potential of parliamentary friendship groups for strengthening the bilateral cooperation and exchange of experience in law-making activity.















The Senate Speaker informed her colleagues about important political events taking place in the country and stressed that Kazakhstan's modern political system ensures full succession of power, political and economic development of the state. Touching upon the oncoming presidential election, Dariga Nazarbayeva said that ‘being the representatives of legislative power, the parliamentarians intend to assist the pre-election campaign in full compliance with the law and ensure fair and transparent elections.'