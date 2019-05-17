Senate Speaker, Lutheran World Federation Sec Gen meet in Astana

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairperson of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Chief of the Secretariat of the World and Traditional Religions Leaders Congress Dariga Nazarbayeva has met today with Secretary General of the Lutheran World Federation Dr.Martin Junge, the press service of the Senate says.

Dariga Nazarbayeva thanked Dr. Junge for constant support of the Astana forum, in particular, for the participation of the LWF representatives in the activity of the inter-religious Congress and its structures.



The guest was informed of establishment of the First President's Center for Promotion of Inter-Confessional and Inter-Civilizational Dialogue. The Centre is called to become an important tool in promotion of the goals and objectives of the Astana summit at the international arena and institutionalization of the forum. Dariga Nazarbayeva invited the Lutherans to join the Center's activity.







The sides also discussed the preparations for the XVIII session of the Secretariat of the Congress of World and Traditional Religions Leaders slated for September 2019. The meeting will determine the date and agenda of the next Congress.

In turn, Dr. Martin Junge thanked Kazakhstan for the establishment of a unique platform of promotion of the inter-religious dialogue and expressed an intention to provide further support to the Astana forum. He also informed Dariga Nazarbayeva of the work and plans of the Lutheran World Federation, namely, in support of refugees and cooperation with the UN.

