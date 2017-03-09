Senate Speaker meets Apostolic Nuncio of Vatican to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has received today Apostolic Nuncio of Vatican to Kazakhstan Francis Assisi Chullikatt, the Senate's press service informed.

At the meeting, K.Tokayev said that Kazakhstan and the Holy See will mark the 25th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and praised high level of interaction and mutual understanding with Vatican.

The sides discussed also the upcoming meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of the World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders scheduled for May 18.

The sides highlighted the importance of participation of the Roman Catholic Church in elaboration of the agenda of the 4th Congress to be held in Astana in 2018. K.Tokayev and Francis Assisi Chullikatt spoke for holding a joint event during the EXPO 2017 in early September with the participation of various confessions.

Speaking on constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan, Francis Assisi Chullikatt said: “We welcome the new political reforms in Kazakhstan. Your country is a model of democratic development in the region. In 25 years of its independence, Kazakhstan has done huge work and has made a great step in development.”