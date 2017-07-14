Senate Speaker meets with Czech counterpart

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Milan Štěch.

According to the Senate press service, Mr. Tokayev highly appreciated Prague's support of EXPO-2017 and President Milos Zeman's participation in the opening ceremony of the international exhibition. On July 15, both Speakers will address the opening of the National Day of the Czech Republic at EXPO-2017 in Astana.

As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, the Czech Republic is an important partner for Kazakhstan in the European Union. And the presidents, governments, and business circles of the two states enjoy a productive dialogue. He also stressed the dynamic character the legislative bodies cooperation has acquired.

Speaker Tokayev thanked Milan Štěch for the fact that the Czech Republic was one of the first to ratify the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation between the European Union and Kazakhstan. This agreement, according to him, will impede Kazakhstan cooperation with EU, one of the largest trade, economic and investment partner.

Mr. Tokaev connects potential for further expansion of contacts to the implementation of major international transport and infrastructure projects that will link Asia and Europe. Kazakhstan plays a key role in the implementation of China's Belt and Road initiative, which will be linked with Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol program.

The two Speakers discussed the prospects for the development of trade, economic, investment and humanitarian ties. Mr. Štěch was interested in the political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan and the program of privatization of state enterprises.

He noted that a high level of inter-parliamentary dialogue is an important element of the traditionally friendly relations between the two states.

At the end of the meeting, Mr. Štěch invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay an official visit to the Czech Republic.