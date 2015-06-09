Senate Speaker met with heads of delegations attending 5 inter-religious forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker, head of Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has held a number of meetings with heads of delegations arrived to participate in the V inter-religious forum in Astana.

According to the press service of the Senate, the meeting with H.E. Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser the UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations stressed the extreme urgency of dialogue between religious and political leaders to solve the most complex problems of our time. The High Representative emphasized the need for collective efforts by the international community in countering violent extremism, including by identifying and addressing the underlying causes of this phenomenon. During the roundtable with the Secretary General of the World Buddhist community Fallopian Tayiari the parties have discussed the work of the inter-religious forum. The guest talked about the organizational structure and activities of the World Buddhist community. According to his words, the community attaches great importance to the initiative of the President Nazarbayev on convocation of the congress of religious leaders.