    Senate Speaker pays working visit to Pavlodar rgn

    10:39, 01 November 2019
    Photo: None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Chairwoman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan has arrived in Pavlodar region on a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Senate.

    Dariga Nazarbayeva plans to hold a meeting with deputies of the regional and city Maslikhats (office of a governor), members of the public council.

    It was informed that the Senate’s Speaker will partake in a number of events in the framework of the Days of Kazakhstan Youth Congress in Pavlodar region.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Parliament Senate Akimat Top Story
