Senate Speaker praises former MP for professionalism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has handed a letter of commendation to deputy of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the fifth and sixth convocation Vladimir Bobrov, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

Bobrov's powers were terminated in accordance with the presidential decree.



Speaker Tokayev praised former MP for his high professionalism and integrity and thanked for active and fruitful law making activity at the Senate.