Senate Speaker received delegation of China’s Communist Party

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev met today with Head of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party Song Tao.

According to the Senate’s press service, K.Tokayev informed Song Tao of Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development and the role of the Senate in the country’s political system.

The parties agreed on the current high level of mutual trust and cooperation reached due to the efforts of both countries’ presidents. The sides expressed readiness to augment efforts on rendering mutual political support, promotion of business partnership, youth and cultural exchange as per the national interests of the two countries.

K.Tokayev emphasized the importance of boosting inter-parliamentary cooperation by exchange of deputies as well as contacts at the level of chairpersons of parliament committees.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Speaker of the Senate thanked the Chinese delegation for their condolences over the Aktobe shooting spree victims and support of Kazakhstan’s efforts in fight with terrorism.