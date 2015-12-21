Senate Speaker receives the Apostolic Nuncio

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has met with Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See (Vatican) Miguel Maury Buendia in connection with completion of his diplomatic mission.

According to the press service of the Senate, Mr. Tokayev thanked M.Buendia for contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Vatican and wished him further professional success. The Speaker also expressed his gratitude to the representative of the Vatican for his great contribution to the preparation of the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions which took place in June 10-11 in Astana. Apostolic Nuncio stressed the timeliness of Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative on the inter-religious dialogue on the background of alarming events in the modern world.