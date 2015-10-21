Senate Speaker thanked UN Resident-Coordinator for successful mission in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev received today UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan, the UN Resident-Coordinator Stephen Tull on the occasion of completion of his mission in our country.

As the Senate's press service informs, K. Tokayev thanked the UNResident-Coordinator for his successful mission in Kazakhstan. Under the auspices of the UN Kazakhstan has reached the Millennium Development Goals and has implemented important infrastructure projects, like ‘green energy'. Secretary General of the UN and other representatives of this global organization repeatedly visited our country, Tokayev said. The Senate Speaker stressed that Kazakhstan adheres to the goals and objectives of the UN and considers it important to further promote its central role in solution of the main problems of the world. S. Tull highly evaluated Kazakhstan's large-scale vision of the UN reforms for the forthcoming thirty years outlined by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the UN General Assembly's 70th jubilee session in New York. In his opinion, the President's speech at the session was interesting as he offered new initiatives and constructive propositions.