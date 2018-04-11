Senate Speaker to partake in IPA CIS and CSTO PA meetings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 11-13, Kazakhstan's parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of the Senate, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly meetings in St. Petersburg, the Upper Chamber's press service reports.

The CIS IPA Council on 12 April "will focus on a number of issues related to the activities of the assembly and its secretariat, take stock of the work of the CIS IPA in 2017 and discuss the plan for the forthcoming period," CIS IPA press center informed.

The plenary session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly themed "Intercultural Dialogue of the CIS Countries: State, Prospects and Legal Framework" during which the delegations will discuss the draft model documents prepared by members of the standing commissions and experts, will be dedicated to the Year of Culture in the CIS.

The agenda of a regular meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly will include the discussion of the priorities of Kazakhstan's presidency in the CSTO in 2018, on which Mr. Tokayev is expected to address the Council, as well as other topics.