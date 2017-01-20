Senate Speaker Tokayev meets Canadian parliamentarians

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the delegation of the Canadian Parliament headed by Robert Nault, the Chairman of the Committee for Foreign Affairs and International Development of the House of Commons, Senate's press service reported.

Mr Nault is also a co-chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Group "Kazakhstan-Canada".



According to Mr Tokayev, throughout the 25 years since the establishment of the Kazakh-Canadian diplomatic relations, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has been paying close attention to the development of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation with Canada, the establishment of joint industries and the development of trade and investment ties. The Kazakh Senate Speaker invited the Canadian MPs to visit the EXPO-2017 International Fair in Astana.



Mr Tokayev noted a very constructive Kazakh-Canadian cooperation within the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. He expressed hope that the visit of the Canadian MPs to Astana will give a new impetus to bilateral inter-parliamentary dialogue.



The parties exchanged views on major international issues, including the Syrian crisis. Mr Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is hopeful for the upcoming Astana talks between the representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition. "The sides of the Syrian conflict have a unique opportunity to put an end to the bloodshed and to begin the process of political transformation and post-war reconstruction of the country. The international community should give its full support to this process. In this regard, the capital of Kazakhstan is the most appropriate platform for the launch of such important negotiations and our country is ready to create all the necessary conditions", Mr Tokayev said.



According to Mr Nault, "Kazakhstan is a close friend of Canada". He noted that the two countries have much in common, including similarities in climate and geography, adding that Canadian parliamentarians would like to play a productive role in the strengthening of cooperation with Kazakhstan. The MPs noted the impressive achievements of Kazakhstan during its 25 years of independence. Parliamentarians wished the nation success in its role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the next two years and expressed confidence that Kazakhstan will make a significant contribution to the resolution of the most complex international issues.