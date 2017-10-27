Senate Speaker Tokayev meets with Finnish educator Pasi Sahlberg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Finnish educator, author and scholar Pasi Sahlberg who is in Kazakhstan to participate in the NIS international research-to-practice conference themed Values, Wellbeing and Innovation for the Future of Education, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

At the meeting, the sides discussed enhancing competitiveness and quality of education and science as well as human capital development.



Mr. Tokayev briefed the Finish educator on the recent parliamentary hearings at Senate on the problems and prospects of legislative regulation of secondary education system in Kazakhstan.



The Senate Speaker went on to commend effectiveness of Finland's education system based on scientific achievements, innovative approach to teaching and high qualification of teachers. In his words, Kazakhstan is keen to study and use Finland's experience in education recognized globally. It was noted that the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools (NIS) work in that direction and offer wonderful conditions for the most gifted youngsters, the future leaders of Kazakhstan. Tokayev also touched upon the problems that domestic education was facing, for instance, creation of the single standards of primary and secondary education countrywide and pay rise for teachers.



Pasi Sahlberg, in turn, shared his ideas on how to create qualitative educational environment with Speaker Tokayev. The key criteria, according to him, are single standards in education system, wellbeing of students and their active involvement into educational process.