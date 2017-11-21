Senate Speaker Tokayev receives ambassadors of Poland and France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Selim Chazbijewicz, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to the Republic of Kazakhstan, in Astana on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

Having greeted the Polish diplomat, Speaker Tokayev emphasized that Poland was one of the most important partners for Kazakhstan in the European Union.



Mr. Tokayev commended the fact that Astana and Warsaw had stepped up inter-parliamentary dialogue and supported closer bilateral cooperation between the two countries. "The Senate of the Kazakh Parliament is ready to promote development of economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland," he said.



The Kazakh Senate Speaker went on to stress the fruitfulness of President Nazarbayev's visit to Poland in 2016. During the visit, the sides inked $845 million worth of agreements and investment projects.



Also, Mr. Tokayev thanked the Polish leadership and personally President Andrzej Duda for participation in the National Day of Poland within the framework of the International exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.



Utmost attention was paid to the development of inter-faith cooperation. Ambassador Chazbijewicz suggested Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions looking into the possibility of establishing cooperation with the Common Council of Catholics and Muslims that had been functioning in Poland for the past ten years.



Mr. Tokayev supported the idea, adding that Kazakhstan was open to all forms of dialogue. He invited the Council to cooperate within the framework of the preparations for the forthcoming Congress set to be held in October 2018 in Astana.







The same day, Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Philippe Martinet paid a courtesy visit to the chamber. During the meeting, Speaker Tokayev wished the French envoy, who had been appointed to the post this October, success in his work.



Having praised the high level of relations between Kazakhstan and France, Mr. Tokayev invited French MPs to visit Kazakhstan. "The more frequent the visits and contacts are, the more successful the inter-parliamentary cooperation between Astana and Paris is," he pointed out.



The sides agreed that it was of paramount importance to promote the French language and cultural values in Kazakhstan, strengthen friendship and humanitarian ties between the two nations.



Ambassador Martinet also underscored that Kazakh students would get a chance to study in his country under the scholarships and grants offered by the French Government and private sector.



He also briefed the Kazakh Senate Speaker on the new format of cooperation that was being developed between Central Asia and France. In his words, it will help strengthen strategic partnership between the two countries.