Senate to ratify memorandum on joint Special Forces exercises with Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security of the Senate discussed the bill "On ratification of Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on the host Party support during the Special Forces exercise", Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Memorandum was signed on January 20th last year. The aim of the document is to define the liabilities and responsibilities of the parties. In addition, it defines the basic rules for the host country support during the exercises", said Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat Mukhtarov.

The bill suggests that the transportation costs will be covered by the sending party. And that the law of the host state should be used with regard of storage, transportation and disposal of hazardous substances and ammunition during the exercise.

According to Mukhtarov, the exercise will help to improve the combat readiness of Kazakh and Turkish Special Forces.

Following the discussion, the Committee decided to introduce the bill to the Senate.