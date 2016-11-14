Senate to review proposed budget of RK for 2017 - 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Senate of RoK Parliament has held a bureau meeting under the chairmanship of Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev. The members of bureau approved the agenda of a meeting of which will take place on November 17, the press service told.

The Senate will discuss amendments to the taxation and customs administration legislation in the first reading. Also the drafts of the country's main financial documents will be considered: "The guaranteed transfer from the National Fund for 2017 - 2019"; "Amounts of transfers of general nature between national and regional budgets, city budgets of national significance, the budget of Astana for 2017 - 2019"; and "The national budget for 2017 - 2019".

The head of the Senate noted high importance of the draft laws which are the main financial records of the country. Kassymzhomart Tokayev urged senators to be prepared for discussion of these bills. The speaker informed the members of bureau on the upcoming parliamentary events. On November 18 the Senate will hold parliamentary hearings of the topical issues of legislative framework of preserving biological diversity in the RoK". On November 23-25 the parliamentary delegation of Kazakhstan will participate in the activity of the Parliament Assembly of the CSTO and the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in St. Petersburg. The ceremony of handing over the bust of Alikhan Bukeykhanov who was the deputy of the first State Duma of the Russian Empire from the Semipalatinsk region will be held. The celebration of the 150-year anniversary of the prominent politician is taking place under the auspices of UNESCO.