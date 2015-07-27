Senator L. Turlashov participates in seminar on role of IMF and WTO in Central Asia and Caucasus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senator of Kazakhstan Lazzat Turlashov takes part in the work of the regional seminar for parliamentarians from Central Asia countries and the Caucasus on economy in Vienna on July 27-28. The organizers of the event are the Joint Vienna Institute and the International Monetary Fund.

As the press service of the Senate informs, the purposes of the seminar are to learn more about the economic problems of the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus, discuss these issues, exchange opinions about social and economic issues and development issues as well.

The participants of the seminar will consider the agenda that includes different aspects of economic management in the region, analysis of the role of the IMF and the WTO in the region and discuss the most acute issues of the economic sphere.