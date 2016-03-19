Senator Serik Akylbay met with Polish observers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate Committee for Constitutional Legislation, Judicial System and Law-Enforcement Structures Serik Akylbay met yesterday with ex-Deputy Chairman of the Sejm of Poland Jerzy Wenderlich. The parties discussed the course of the electoral campaign on snap elections to the Majilis and maslikhats.

The Senator noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the participation of international observers in tomorrow’s elections.

The parties discussed also the issues of bilateral cooperation. S.Akylbay emphasized active participation of Polish diaspora in pulic-political and economic life in our country. Polish Diaspora plays an important role in strengthening friendship between the two countries, stated they.

The Kazakh Senator expressed hope for participation of Poland in EXPO-2017 International Exhibition, and added that Polish companies can use the potential of the exhibition for demonstration of their latest achievements as much as possible.