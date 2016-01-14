Senators amend agreement with Kyrgyzstan on border crossing points

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At today's plenary session the Senate has ratified the Protocol amending the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic on the checkpoints across the state border.

The agreement was signed on 25 December 2003 in Astana.

According to the Protocol, the parties agreed to transfer the checkpoint located at Merke station to Chaldovar station.

In addition, Senate's deputies have ratified the Convention against discrimination in education. Aslan Sarinzhipov, Minister for Education and Science, said that the purpose of the convention is to establish cooperation between nations in order to ensure universal respect for human rights, equal access to education and elimination of discrimination in this sphere.