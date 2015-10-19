Senators discuss bills on investment, informatization and industrial-innovative policy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Committee on Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament has discussed a bill "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on Mutual Encouragement and Protection of Investment" at its enlarged sitting today.

As the press service of the Senate says, the Agreement was signed in Astana in October 2010 and aims at the expansion and stimulation of mutual trade-economic relations, encouragement and protection of investment. As per the document, Kazakhstan and Serbia establish free trade regime based on their national legislation and WTO principles. The parties agree to ensure the most favorable conditions for investors, for visa and job license issuance. The Committee considered also the draft law "On Informatization". The document defines legal, organization and technical measures of communication infrastructure protection. The order of auditing information system, e-Government platform and software service products are regulated in the bill. The document sets requirements to the governmental and non-governmental information systems, their interaction and protection. Alongside, special attention is given to the safety of data, back-up mechanism, information archiving, prevention of illegal access to governmental database and databanks included in the e-Government system. The Senate Committee considered also the bill "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on industrial-innovative policy." The draft law was developed to create favorable investment climate, to develop the market of energy services and further systemic development of tourism industry. The document introduces tax and customs preferences for the companies specializing in industrial-innovative sector for the import of raw materials used in investment projects implementation. The authors of the bill offer to broaden the mandates of the Autonomous Cluster Fund (IT Park management) on establishment of joint ventures together with major trans-national companies. The bills were submitted for the consideration of the Chamber.