Senators discussed MFA activity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Members of the Committee for International Relations, Defense and Safety of the Senate of Parliament led by Dariga Nazarbayeva discussed implementation of the Concept of Foreign Policy of Kazakhstan for 2014-2020, the press service of the Senate of Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan informed.

D. Nazarbayeva congratulated the MFA staff with completion of the negotiation process on settlement of the situation in Syria.

"It became possible due to the political will of the Leader of our country and the big work which was carried out by our diplomats. I would like to thank you on behalf of the Committee for this important and successful work. Nobody waits for quick results, but, the most important is that the ice broke up and we hope that the Syrian issue will be developing in the positive direction", - the senator emphasized.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Kayrat Abdrakhmanov informed the senators of the Concept of Kazakhstan's foreign policy based on the system of fundamental views on the principles and approaches, purposes, priorities and tasks of foreign policy activities. The priorities of Kazakhstan's work on the post of the UNSC Non-Permanent Member for 2017-2018 received special focus.





D. Nazarbaeva noted the need to raise media highlighting of the work of Kazakhstan's diplomats in the UNSC and wished the diplomats success in theor roles.

During the meeting there was discussed interaction of the MFA with the Parliament over the RoK membership in the UN; the activities of diplomatic representations of Kazakhstan abroad; activation of foreign policy of Kazakhstan on attraction of investments and new technologies; problematic issues of the social block of the MFA employees.

Senators Nurtay Abykayev, Ikram Adyrbekov, Mukhtar Altynbayev, Serik Dzhaksybekov and Georgy Kim also expressed their recommendations about enhancement of the work of the Foreign Ministry.