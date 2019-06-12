Senators OK appointment of Karim Massimov as National Security Committee Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dariga Nazarbayeva, Chairwoman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, has held today an in-house meeting. The MPs gave their consent to the appointment of Karim Massimov as Chairman of the National Security Committee by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Senate's press service.

Consent to the National Security Committee Chairman appointment is given exclusively by the Senate.



Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Defense and Security, emphasized: "Karim Massimov has established himself in all areas of work as a principled, highly competent statesman, a man of integrity, faithful to the Fatherland."

The senators unanimously voted for the proposal.