    Senior China media executives under bribery probe

    19:33, 29 August 2015
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Two senior executives with People.com.cn, the online portal of People's Daily, are being investigated by prosecutors, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) announced Friday.

    Liao Hong, president of the company, and vice-president Chen Zhixia are suspected of bribery. They have been placed under "coercive measures," which include summons by force, bail, residential surveillance, detention and arrest, the SPP said in a statement. Source: Chinadaily

    Mass media Incidents Law and justice News
