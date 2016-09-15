Senko: The draft EEU Customs Code will be coordinated within schedule

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The draft Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will be coordinated as scheduled, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Belarus Yuri Senko told media after the 64th session of the CIS Council of Heads of Customs Services on 15 September, BelTA has learned.

"The Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union has been nearly drafted. Some positions remain uncoordinated. Experts are currently working on them. I think we will be able to coordinate the document within the schedule set by the Prime Ministers of the CIS countries and this legislative instrument, so needed for the Union, will be ready," Yuri Senko said.

According to the Chairman of the State Customs Committee, many of the norms that have been included into the draft document were tested in Belarus. "Before the norms become a law, they should be trialed to see their efficiency for the economies of all the EEU member states. Many novelties that were tried at Belarus' border checkpoints were included into the new Customs Code," he stressed.



Speaking about the meeting of the EEU Council of the Heads of Customs Services, Yuri Senko noted that the countries quickly come to mutual understanding on most sensitive issues.



As was informed, public hearings on the draft EEU Customs Code completed in Belarus on 7 September. The work on the EEU Customs Code should be completed in autumn. The draft document will describe essential requirements to the foreign economic activity on the territory of five countries.

On 15 September Minsk played host to the 64th session of the CIS Council of Heads of Customs Services. Partaking in the event were 11 delegations, including representatives of the Belarusian State Customs Committee, the Federal Customs Service of Russia, the Customs Control Committee of the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan, the customs services of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Lithuania, Latvia, and Moldova. Participants of the session discussed a number of issues, including a draft standard technology for interaction between the customs agencies of the railway administrations of the CIS member states during the customs clearance and control over merchandise transported by rail. Participants of the session also discussed amendments to the customs convention on international cargo transportation using TIR carnets, the development of standard requirements for information security of information systems and resources of the customs services of the CIS member states.



"The adopted decisions will be aimed at practical cooperation between the customs services of the CIS member states on the main aspects of the customs matters," the State Customs Committee said.



The session was followed by a solemn ceremony of the cancellation of the postage stamp to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belarusian Customs Service.



The CIS Council of Heads of Customs Services is an interindustry cooperation body of the Commonwealth of Independent States. It was established in 1993 to coordinate actions of the national customs services in customs affairs, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.