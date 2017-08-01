  • kz
    Sensational archeological finding made in E Kazakhstan

    13:56, 01 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Another ‘golden man' was discovered in the Berel valley in eastern Kazakhstan.



    Historian Berik Abdygaliuly shared the news about the discovery on his Facebook page.

    "The expedition led by Zeinolla Samashev found another ‘golden man' during the archaeological excavation in the Berel valley. I was the witness of this sensational discovery during my working trip to East Kazakhstan region as part of the Sacred Kazakhstan Program," Abdygaliuly wrote.




    East Kazakhstan region
