  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Seoul-Astana-Seoul flight to be launched

    12:40, 29 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - South Korea's Asiana Airlines plans to launch a new flight linking the capital cities of Kazakhstan and South Korea on August 8, 2015.

    Seoul-Astana-Seoul flight will be operated by Airbus 330 once a week. The flight was launched within the framework of the memorandum of mutual understanding inked between Kazakh and Korean authorities this February in Seoul. It is expected that the frequency of flights between the two capitals will increase in the immediate future. Currently, Air Astana performs one flight between Almaty and Seoul twice a week and one flight between Astana and Seoul once a week. Aisiana Airlines performs one flight between Seoul and Almaty twice a week.

    Tags:
    Air Astana Business News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!