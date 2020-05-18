Seoul education office issues guidelines for school opening

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Seoul educational authorities announced guidelines for school operations on Monday, as the country prepares to reopen schools with new coronavirus infections slowing down, Yonhap reports.

In a phased reopening plan, high school seniors will return to school on Wednesday and younger students will follow gradually until June 8.

Schools delayed the start of the new semester set for early March and have been offering online classes since last month.

«In order to minimize the possibility of infection, we request all schools to exercise greater caution about wearing masks, ventilating frequently and maintaining distance,» Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said during a news conference.

He said if the coronavirus crisis worsens again, schools should return to remote learning. He called on the education ministry to leave open the possibility of delaying the national college entrance examination.

The test, originally scheduled for Nov. 19, has been delayed by two weeks to Dec. 3.

