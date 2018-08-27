Seoul hosts photo exhibition depicting Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - "Astana - the Pearl of the Great Steppe" exhibition dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the capital of Kazakhstan was demonstrated in South Korea, the press service of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the Korea Foundation building, residents and guests of Seoul had the opportunity to make an unusual tour of the unknown parts of Kazakhstan. The focus of the exposition was Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

In addition, the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Korea Foundation signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The exposition was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea Bakhyt Dyussenbayev.

"One of the top priorities in the Foundation's activities is the expansion of international cooperation in the scientific, educational, cultural and educational fields. The cooperation within the framework of the memorandum will be aimed at expanding cooperation between the two foundations and at joint efforts of the two countries and nations. The Astana Club International Discussion Platform represented by the Institute of World Economy and Politics under the Foundation can serve as a discussion platform," said Sergey Tokhtarov, Director of the Almaty Office of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



The guests of the exposition got familiar with Kazakhstan's prominent cultural, public and political figures. They were told about the national holidays, traditions, as well as the nature reserves and large resorts of the country. Playing the kobyz, virtuoso Sajana Murzaliyeva created a special atmosphere at the event and helped the guests get to know Kazakhstan. At the end of the event, all visitors were presented with "A Day in Astana" photo albums timed to the 20th anniversary of the capital.

The exposition "Astana - the Pearl of the Great Steppe" will be open in Seoul until September 3.