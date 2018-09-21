Seoul mayor vows efforts to co-host Olympics with Pyongyang

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon on Friday pledged efforts to host the 2032 Olympic Games jointly with Pyongyang.

Park accompanied President Moon Jae-in on a three-day trip to Pyongyang for his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. They returned to Seoul Thursday, Yonhap reports.

Moon and Kim agreed to push for co-hosting of the Summer Games as part of agreements for inter-Korean peace and exchanges.

"Given the host city is decided by the principle of continental rotation and having picked Tokyo, Paris and Los Angeles (as host cities) for the next three Olympics, I think the possibility of a Seoul-Pyongyang Olympics is very high," he told reporters.

The mayor added that during a brief encounter at a dinner hosted by Kim, the North Korean leader expressed concerns about the deteriorating water quality of the Taedong River, which runs through Pyongyang. Park told him Seoul could cooperate to address the problem.