Seoul police on high alert nationwide ahead of Trump's visit

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Police have been put on high alert nationwide one day ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's two-day visit as a number of rallies for and against the visit are scheduled, the National Police Agency said Friday, Yonhap reports.

"We put police in Seoul at the highest level of alert at 9:00 a.m. Friday," the agency said. The level of alert is issued during foreign leaders' state visits and major national events.

The second-highest alert was issued to police forces in Incheon, west of Seoul, and southern and northern Gyeonggi Province, which are adjacent to the country's capital, and the third-highest alert was issued in Daejeon, 164 km south of Seoul, and the Chungcheong and Gangwon provinces.

"The alerts will be maintained until President Trump leaves the country on Sunday. ... The alert levels this time have been heightened in general when compared with those issued during his two-day visit in November 2017," the agency said.

Traffic will be partially restricted on Trump's movement routes and near his hotel and places he's scheduled to visit.

"Police will guarantee ralliers' legal freedom of expression but will sternly deal with any action that may threaten security," the agency said.

Progressive civic groups are planning demonstrations against Trump's visit on Saturday afternoon at Gwanghwamun and Seoul squares in central Seoul.

Conservative organizations also plan to hold rallies to welcome the U.S. president's visit at Seoul Station and Daehan Gate.

Such rallies are scheduled to take place Sunday as well.

"We'll mobilize all police forces nationwide for watertight security," the agency said.

During Trump's 2017 visit, a vehicle carrying him had to go the wrong way on a street in front of the U.S. Embassy in downtown Seoul to avoid protesters, some of whom threw water bottles and leaflets at the car, and fences were set up around the National Assembly in western Seoul, where Trump delivered a speech.