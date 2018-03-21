  • kz
    Seoul proposes high-level talks on summit with N. Korea on March 29

    13:57, 21 March 2018
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea on Wednesday proposed holding high-level talks with North Korea next week to discuss details of the upcoming summit between their leaders, Yonhap reports.

    The decision to propose holding high-level talks on March 29 came during the second meeting of a summit preparation committee held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.

    Seoul hopes to hold the high-level inter-Korean dialogue at the joint security area of Panmunjom, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom, who added that the proposal will soon be delivered to the North by the country's unification ministry.

     

