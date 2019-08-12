Seoul women's film festival to open on Aug. 30

SEOUL. KAZINFORM This year's Seoul International Women's Film Festival is set to open later this month, highlighting various films that represent the perspective of women, organizers said Friday.

The 21stedition of the festival kicks off on Aug. 30 for an eight-day run at the OilTank Culture Park in northwestern Seoul and Megabox Sangam World Cup Stadiumunder this year's slogan, «20+1, Faces Breaking Down the Walls,» Yonhap reports.