Separated twins: After hardest surgery, the quickest recovery

WASHINGTON, DC. KAZINFORM The white dressing covering Jadon's head is gently unwrapped, revealing a perfectly shaped head and a hairline with a natural curl.

It's the first time his parents have seen him without his bandages in four weeks. That's when he and his twin brother, Anias, born conjoined at the head, were separated in a 27-hour surgery at the Children's Hospital at Montifiore Medical Center in the Bronx.



Mother Nicole McDonald stands at his bedside in awe. Although new bandages will be put on, the sight is breathtaking. "It's the most amazing thing. I just can't even believe it," she says. "And look at his little hair. On top, it's growing in!"

His father, Christian McDonald, leans in. "Hey there, my man," he says, "You sure are handsome. Look at you. You look like a perfect little boy."



Read more on CNN