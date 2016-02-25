Sepp Blatter & Michel Platini lose Fifa appeals

ZURICH. KAZINFORM - Outgoing Fifa president Sepp Blatter and suspended Uefa boss Michel Platini have had bans from all football-related activities upheld, BBC News reports.

But the suspensions have been reduced from eight to six years by Fifa's appeals committee.

Both were found guilty of breaches surrounding a £1.3m ($2m) "disloyal payment" to Platini.

They both deny any wrongdoing and have said they will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Blatter and Platini said the payment honoured a verbal or gentleman's agreement made in 1998 for work carried out by the Frenchman when he was a technical advisor for Blatter.

Blatter, 79, added in a statement that he was "very disappointed by the appeal committee of Fifa".

Platini, 60, said it was "insulting and shameful" and a "political decision".

The committee said "activities and services rendered to Fifa, Uefa and football" was a mitigating factor.

Fifa's presidential election is due to take place on Friday to find Swiss Blatter's replacement.

Fifa boss since 1998, Blatter had already announced he was quitting after reports emerged he was under investigation in the United States.

Platini had been tipped as a future leader of football's world governing body and is a three-time European Footballer of the Year.

