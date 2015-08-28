Serbia suggests Kazakhstan to raise grain production twofold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Serbia Tomislav Nikolic suggested Kazakhstan to increase grain production twofold using foreign technologies.

Taking the floor at today's Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Forum in Astana T. Nikolic said that both countries' economies complement each other at some extent. "Serbia can offer highly-experienced professionals, its experience in development and production of seeds and up-to-date technologies for irrigation of agricultural areas. With usage of these technologies Kazakhstan could raise its grain output twice in a mid-term outlook. I wish the representatives of agricultural sector and other members of agricultural delegations to find new partners and sign beneficial deals," the Serbian President noted. "Serbia is a big construction platform to date. In a short span of time we could reformulate our strategies and create a foundation for their implementation," he said. "Presently, we are implementing large-scale projects in road infrastructure, energy, agriculture and tourism sectors. These projects serve as locomotive power of our economy and pledge of our future development. I invite you to join these projects," the Serbian President added. According to him, Serbia has created favorable climate for stable and foreseeable economic situation "in which the rules correspond to the European standards and are applied equally for all." "I hope you will find your place in our economy," T. Nikolic noted. The advantages of Serbia are free markets across the world, highly educated and highly qualified work force, excellent geographical location, stimulating tax policy and good regulatory legal framework," the Serbian President emphasized. "You are welcome in our country. Let our friendship and my word be a guarantee of your business in Serbia. We will exert every effort to let you feel comfortable in Serbia and make your investments reliable and profitable," T. Nikolic concluded.