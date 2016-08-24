Serbia to attend EXPO - 2017

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Serbia will partake in the EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition. President of the Republic of Serbia Tomislav Nikolić said it after the talks with Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"I am pleased that President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is paying his first visit to Serbia and we have signed a number of bilateral documents which will contribute to improvement of our friendly relations. We have signed the Agreement on cooperation between the Vojvodina Autonomous Province and Almaty region which is callled to connect the two countries from the economic viewpoint. We have discussed also bilateral relations between Serbia and Kazakhstan, the political dialogue and noted that cooperation between our countries is at a good level," T.Nikolić added.



According to him, during the Kazakh President's visit to Belgrade, the two sides signed bilateral agreement which will significantly contribute to the cooperation between the countries and will simplify the exchange of goods and services and will improve the life of two countries' nations.