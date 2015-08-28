Serbia to back Kazakhstan in UNSC non-permanent member election

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Serbia will continue to support Kazakhstan in the election of the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018," Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic said at the briefing following the talks with Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Akorda today.

"We have discussed continuation of the bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia and our further political dialogue. We have stated that further collaboration between our countries is very promising. Our cooperation is clear of any unsolved issues. I am especially glad that Kazakhstan opened its diplomatic mission in Belgrade," the Serbian President said. Tomislav Nikolic noted that Serbia attaches special attention to positive solution of the issue on export of Fiat cars to the Eurasian Union as well as cooperation of the two countries in energy, construction and agriculture sectors. In addition, Nikolic assured that Serbia will continue providing all-round support to Kazakhstan in the election of the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. Upon completion of the briefing, Tomislav Nikolic thanked Kazakhstan for the humanitarian aid sent to Serbia during the flooding in May 2014 and support of independence and territorial integrity of his country.