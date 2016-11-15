Serbian PM likes Kazakh cuisine and Astana at night

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with his Serbian counterpart Prime Minister Aleksandar Vučić in Astana on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the narrow format meeting the sides discussed the key directions of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the most relevant issues of international agenda.



"I'm happy to greet you and your delegation on the Kazakh soil. Yesterday you spoke with admiration about our capital city. Astana is more beautiful at night. I was told that you also liked out national cuisine," said Premier Sagintayev at the onset of the meeting.







"I would like to thank you for exceptional reception and stress that Serbia respects Kazakhstan and its President's stance and support of preservation of our cultural heritage in the UNESCO. Serbia greatly appreciates this step that proves the friendly relations between our countries are genuine," Vučić said in turn.







It should be noted that over the past 10 years two-way trade between Kazakhstan and Serbia has amounted to $230 million, including $56 million in 2015. Serbia has invested $6,4 million into Kazakhstan over the last decade.







The meeting resulted in signing of the Cooperation Roadmap for 2017-2018 between Kazakhstan and Serbia. Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev signed the document for Kazakhstan, Minister of Economy Goran Knežević - for Serbia.



Additionally, the Astana city administration and Belgrade city administration inked the Protocol of Intentions.