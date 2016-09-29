Serbian PM to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 28, 2016, Kazakhstan Ambassador to Serbia Nurbakh Rustemov met with Prime Minister of this country Alexander Vučić , First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic and Minister of Economy Goran Knežević, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

During the meeting, the Serbian PM emphasized the importance of the Kazakh President’s first official visit to Serbia on August 23-25, 2016. In his opinion, the visit laid the foundation for further deepening of interaction between Kazakhstan and Serbia. The Head of the Serbian Government warmly spoke of the negotiations with N.Nazarbayev.

A.Vučić confirmed his interest and readiness to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan in the nearest time.

Having familiarized with the programmes of the Kazakh Government adopted at the Presidential instruction, A. Vučić noted that their implementation will significantly strengthen the national economy and will open new economic prospects both for Kazakhstan and entire region.

At a meeting with the Serbian FM, the sides touched upon also the bilateral cooperation including the Kazakh-Serbian interaction in the context of Kazakhstan’s non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council and within other international platforms.

The meeting with the Serbian Economy Minister focused on discussion of activation of trade-economic relations between the two countries, implementation of the agreements reached during the 1st meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia and cooperation of Serbia with the EEU.