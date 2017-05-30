Serbian President to attend EXPO 2017 opening ceremony

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the EXPO 2017. Head of State Nursultan has said it at the ceremony of receiving credentials from several foreign ambassadors in Astana on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia have been developing consistently. We have established cooperation and trustful relations at the political level. I have recently met President Aleksandar Vučić, and we expect that he will attend the EXPO 2017 opening ceremony," N.Nazarbayev said.

The Leader of the Nation added that the bilateral visits paid in the past two years gave a new impulse to strengthening the ties between the two countries.

"We have an enormous potential for the development of the political dialogue and trade-economic cooperation. We welcome the participation of the Serbian President in the opening ceremony of the EXPO 2017 exhibition in Astana," said N.Nazarbayev.