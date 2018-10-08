  • kz
    Serbian President to visit Kazakhstan

    20:08, 08 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on October 8-10 on the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Kazakh MFA's official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

    President Aleksandar Vučić is expected to meet with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, attend the Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Forum and take part in the opening of the VI Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Politics Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Diplomacy Top Story
