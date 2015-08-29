Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic visits Majilis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today President of Serbia, Tomislav Nikolic, has visited the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

At the meeting in the Majilis the sides outlined priorities for expansion of bilateral relations, especially parliamentary cooperation, the press service of the Chamber reported. K.Dzhakupov, chairman of the House, noted that Serbia is a promising and important partner of Kazakhstan in the South-Eastern Europe. Mr. Dzhakupov stressed that over the years our two countries have established trust and constructive dialogue which is consistently expanding. The Majilis Speaker highlighted the main directions of the reform of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic expressed support for Kazakhstan's candidature for non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018. Mr. Dzhakupov urged Serbia to actively participate in the forthcoming Astana EXPO-2017. The Head of Serbia congratulated Majilis deputies on the 20th anniversary of the Constitution. Serbian President also noted the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation. The meeting was also attended by deputies Victor Rogalev, Nurlan Zhazylbekov, Tulesh Kenzhin, Nadezhda Nesterova, and a number of officials from the Serbian side. It bears to remind that yesterday Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with President of Serbia Tomislav Nikolic, who arrived in Astana within his official trip to Kazakhstan. T. Nikolic presented N. Nazarbayev the Order of the Republic of Serbia.